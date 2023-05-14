What did Mohammad Amir say about skipper Babar Azam?

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (left) and skipper Babar Azam — Facebook/Somerset County Cricket Club

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir extended support to skipper Babar Azam, saying that no one in the current Pakistan team has as much experience as the incumbent captain.

Speaking during a video on his official YouTube channel, the 31-year-old speedster talked about the captaincy issues in the Pakistan cricket team.

“It’s high time that the board should announce the captain with only three to four months left in the World Cup,” Amir said, adding that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should retain Azam as the captain for the World Cup to put an end to rumours.

He argued that there was no reason to change the captain and that the board should follow the example they set after announcing the head coach.

“There is no reason to change the captain at this point. It doesn’t make any sense. So, it’s better to officially name Babar Azam [as Pakistan captain] just like PCB announced the head coach,” he added.

The pacer also insisted that no one in the current Pakistan team has as much experience as Babar.

“The amount of experience that he has as a captain, there is no better option than him,” he continued.

Although the PCB is yet to make an official statement regarding the captaincy issue but Najam Sethi, PCB’s management committee chairman, said in a recent interview that the national team will play in the 2023 World Cup under Babar's captaincy.

"We will play World Cup under Babar Azam. We will see and review after that. Babar did satisfactory captaincy against New Zealand. There will be a review process every time and there is no danger to his captaincy till then. I called Babar and asked him to relax," Sethi said.

According to well-informed sources, the Board's think-tank comprising Sethi, chief selector Haroon Rashid and Director Coaching Mickey Arthur have unanimously decided to repose trust in Babar as the captain of the team till 2023 World Cup. Besides leading the team in the World Cup, he will also be seen captaining the team in all series and events in the run-up to the mega event.

The decision to retain Babar as a captain laid to rest all speculations that the PCB is considering other options or there is more than one aspirant for the coveted position.

It is believed that Babar has already been taken in confidence over the decision.