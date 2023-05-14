Janet Jackson and Tom Cruise are all smiles after he appears at her show

Her stunning six-act tour will be taking her across North America to showcase 40 years of her career

Sister of music industry legend Michael Jackon and no less an icon herself, Janet Jackson posed with Tom Cruise after he came to see her perform. The singer is currently performing for her Together Again tour.



The 60-year-old arrived at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina to see the 56-year-old singer take the venue by storm. She then posted a picture of them both to her Instagram, with the pair grinning at the camera.

In the caption, she wrote: “T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together #TogetherAgainTour.”

Her stunning six-act tour will be taking her all across North America as she showcases 40 years of her career through these concerts. She has been performing her iconic hits like Scream, Black Cat, All For You, Rhythm Nation, What Have You Done for Me Lately, Miss You Much and more.

Tom’s appearance at the show comes after he was spotted hanging out with yet another industry icon at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The actor looked dashing as he donned a white polo shirt while he hung out with Shakira, who stunned in a lovely green top.