Kris Jenner and Paris Hilton attend Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration

Famous media personalities Paris Hilton and Kris Jenner attended the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration. Kris looked wonderful in a lovely polka dot satin top paired with a scarf and breezy pants.
She also showed off a smoky eyeshadow, a nude lip as well as a light dusting of blush. Paris, on the other hand, donned a classy white midi dress which is a $500 Self-Portrait that features chiffon material and ruffles detailing.
Her makeup leaned towards a more glamorous direction and her hair was left long and flowing in stunning big waves.
Anastasia Beverly Hills is definitely one of the most well-known beauty brands out there and was actually founded three decades ago by a Romanian immigrant who found herself in the city of Los Angeles “without language skills or financial means.”
The beauty icon, who is now 66 years old and is worth around $660 million, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her brand in February. The event had a star-studded lineup, being attended by big names like Kris, Kim Kardashian, Oprah as well as Cindy Crawford.
‘Lockwood & Co.’ debuted on Netflix in January this year
Keke Palmer breaks down her promotional bit for her upcoming LP titled Big Boss
Three-day tickets for two weekends in October will go on sale with layaway plans available
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed the name of their son which is inspired by the Wu Tang Clan
Natalie Portman was one of the many celebrities at the forefront of the ‘Time’s Up’ movement that began in 2018
Shakira was spotted with Tom Cruise last week at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix