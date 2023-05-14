Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to pregnancy rumours with latest move

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly reacted to the rumours the couple is expecting their third baby.



Meghan sparked pregnancy rumours by not attending King Charles coronation last weekend.

Some media outlets reported that Meghan is expecting her third baby and it was the real reason she skipped coronation as she did not want to take such a long journey while pregnant.

Other reason fans were left speculating regarding Meghan and Harry’s third child as Thomas Markle, the father of Duchess of Sussex, want to make peace with estranged daughter using this opportunity.

But now according to TMZ, Meghan and Harry have debunked all such rumours with their latest move.

The publication shared latest photos of Meghan and Harry’s outing in Santa Barbara and quoted the eyewitness that the royal couple likely enjoyed dinner at a restaurant called Sushi Bar.

The report further claims sushi was likely ordered by Meghan and Harry.

Sushi is a food typically sworn off by pregnant women as it poses risks to a growing fetus.

Therefore, TMZ claimed Meghan and Harry have dismissed pregnancy rumours as they grab Sushi.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already parents to two--Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.