Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good are in 'love'

Jonathan Majors is dating Meagan Good as the latter is facing an uphill battle in court over domestic violence charges, as per TMZ.

The pair were spotted at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles for a movie night last weekend, according to PEOPLE.

Earlier, the 32-year-old was nabbed in March after being accused in a domestic dispute.

Later, the Manhattan DA office has come up with charges, including multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment on the actor.

In other news, Majors opened up on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's poor reviews from critics.

During an appearance on IndieWire's Screen Talk podcast, Kang actor said, "It doesn't change how I see myself. Period. It's all data," Majors said.

"I'm a performance within a story. One thing I will say to my team as we're leaving a premiere is if they're reading reviews, I'll say, 'How's the movie doing?'

I try to clean my plate and take care of my part. The response is: 'You're straight. You're good. They like you.' And they tell me about the movie. Sometimes the film is also on that level, and sometimes [it's not]."

"It's just people," the Creed star added about film critics.