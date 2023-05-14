'Eurovision' viewers urge Graham Norton to 'shut up'

Eurovision Song Contest viewers were irked by host Graham Norton after his constant narration in the 2023 final's intro song performance.

The intro was started by Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine, who won last year and has returned to perform their hit Stefania.

The intro video also included performances of artists such as Joss Stone, Kate Middleton, and others singing in different clips.

However, some viewers were left unhappy with the show's host constantly describing each time a new star performed in the video.

Fans took to Twitter to share that the British host's repeated interruptions disturbed the performance.

"*, will somebody please tell Graham Norton to shut the ** up so I can hear what they are singing," one viewer grumbled.

"Graham Norton just shut the hell up tryna listen to the music," as a third fan added: "Why is Graham talking all over this?! Sshhhhhh," another tweeted.

"Stop talking and let us enjoy the music, Graham!!" a third chimed in.