Brooklyn Beckham's steak with sea urchin and duck fat goes VIRAL: See

Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram to post another one of his 'out of touch' recipes

Brooklyn Beckham recently shared his latest culinary creation on Instagram, which featured giant steak slices paired with sea urchin butter and potatoes cooked in duck fat.

Brooklyn, the firstborn of former footballer David Beckham, has faced criticism in the past for sharing extravagant recipes that some fans feel are out of touch with reality.

Sharing his culinary skills with fans, the novice chef posted a cooking tutorial on Instagram which included seasoning a large piece of meat and preparing a sauce using sea urchin compound butter.

Additionally, the chef boiled potatoes and seasoned them with duck fat to complement the dish.

Sea urchins are considered fine cuisine in Japanese culture and are mostly used in sushi.



Brooklyn captioned his grand recipe, “Bone in NY strip with sea urchin compound butter and duck fat roast potato's”

The aspiring chef has been trying to make a career in culinary arts and has previously taken to Instagram to share his recipes.

However, fans have expressed disappointment as Brooklyn goes for lavish ingredients during a cost-of-living crisis and shares recipes a common person would only dream of affording.