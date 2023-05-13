Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley appear at Brisbane Airport

Their appearance comes after the reports that the couple is reportedly looking for a new home in Byron Bay

Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley made an appearance at Brisbane Airport as they go house hunting in Byron Bay. The couple chose comfortable getups for their trip as they pulled along five suitcases.

Margot looked laid back in a tank top and grey sweatpants paired with a longer khaki parka jacket meanwhile Tom donned a matching brown getup paired with sneakers and a purple cap worn backwards.

Their appearance comes after the reports that the couple is reportedly looking for a new home in Byron Bay, only a month before the release of her highly anticipated film, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

They were reportedly spotted by fans in Wategos at Rae’s before making their way to the Byron distillery, according to the Daily Telegraph. They were also then spotted at the Cedar Hill property which is, according to real estate agents, the most beautiful property in Australia.

This outing also comes after the crew behind the film were accused of filming homeless people for certain scenes without giving them any financial compensation. They also cast several extras to portray homeless individuals in Tongva Park