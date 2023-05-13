Keith Urban returning to 'American Idol' for season finale

Country superstar Keith Urban will be back on American Idol as a mentor for the show's season finale.

Keith Urban who previously served as a judge on the show from seasons 12 to 15, will guide the top three contestants in their performances and perform his 2022 hit "Wild Hearts" during the three-hour finale.

Other performers for the event will be announced soon. The show's top five contestants include Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, Colin Stough, Wé Ani, and Zachariah Smith.

The American Idol finale, which is now bigger than a TV show, will air on Sunday, May 21, on ABC.

American Idol is a singing competition TV series that was created by Simon Fuller, produced by Fremantle North America and 19 Entertainment, and distributed by Fremantle North America. Originally aired on Fox from June 11, 2002, to April 7, 2016, for 15 seasons, the show returned with a revival on ABC on March 11, 2018.

The show was initially an extension of the Idols format, which was based on the British television show Pop Idol, and it has become one of the most successful TV shows in American history.

The premise of the show is to discover recording stars from unsigned singing talents, with the winner chosen by American viewers who cast their votes through phones, the internet, and SMS text voting.