Model Kelly McKee Zajfen calls her friend Meghan Markle “an incredible friend”

Model Kelly McKee Zajfen praises her friend Meghan Markle for supporting her after her son passed away. She praised the former actress in an Instagram post, calling her “an incredible friend and mother.”

She made the post on the occasion of Mother’s Day in honour of her son who tragically lost his life last year. Meghan and Harry both generously donated $5,000 in the name of their children Lilibet and Archie to a GoFundMe following the huge loss.

Her son, George’s death came as a complete surprise to the family when he was found unresponsive in his home.

The model is actually the co-founder of the Alliance of Moms which is a “community of philanthropists who support pregnant and parenting teens in LA's foster care system.”

She originally announced the death of her son back in July, admitting that the only thing keeping her going was her daughter Lily, who had to have a pacemaker fitted in due to a cardiac condition.

The caption accompanying her Instagram post read: “As Mother's Day approaches, I can't help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood.

I instantly think of you Meg. How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are. What an incredible friend and mother.

I'm truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood.

You are always the first to say yes and support those you love. You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need.

Thank you for joining this year's campaign to support LA's expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families.”