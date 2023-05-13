Twitter gets its new CEO as Linda Yaccarino aims to navigate challenges

Linda Yaccarino is a new Twitter boss. AFP/File

Elon Musk has selected Linda Yaccarino, a top ad executive, to assume day-to-day control of Twitter as he endeavors to reverse the platform's fortunes following his $44 billion acquisition last year.

Yaccarino, a highly respected advertising executive, resigned from NBCUniversal on Friday amid speculations that she would replace Musk as Twitter CEO. The platform has struggled since Musk's controversial takeover, which involved mass layoffs and the return of controversial figures, leading to the departure of its highest-paying advertisers.

In a tweet, Musk teased the hiring of Yaccarino, announcing that he had appointed a woman to take over as the boss of Twitter and its newly renamed parent company, X Corporation, without disclosing her identity. Yaccarino's departure from the company that owns NBC, Universal, and Telemundo occurred shortly after she interviewed Musk at a marketing conference in Miami.

Yaccarino faces a challenging task in attracting major advertisers who are wary of associating with conspiracy theorists and far-right content creators that Musk has encouraged on Twitter. Her appointment surprised the US media establishment, with particular criticism directed at her senior role at the World Economic Forum.

Musk stated that he would continue to oversee design and technology at Twitter, while Yaccarino would primarily focus on business operations and transform Twitter into an all-encompassing app called X. Musk's fascination with the letter X dates back to his involvement with X.com, an online bank that eventually became PayPal. His aspiration is to create an everything app similar to China's WeChat, which combines social media, messaging, and mobile payments.

Yaccarino's previous role at NBCUniversal involved leading a team of 2,000 people and revitalizing the advertising business. Her responsibilities included cultivating relationships with major companies to secure advertising deals across the NBCU channels. Analysts believe that Yaccarino is precisely what Twitter needs to rebuild trust with advertisers and bring back prominent brands, but acknowledge the considerable challenges she faces.

Since Musk took full ownership of Twitter, he has courted controversy by terminating staff, reinstating far-right figures, suspending journalists, and introducing fees for previously free services. Yaccarino's hiring represents a belated fulfillment of Musk's promise to abide by the results of a Twitter poll in which a majority voted for him to step down. Wall Street expressed frustration over Twitter diverting Musk's attention from his other businesses, leading to a rise in Tesla's share prices upon news of the new CEO's appointment.