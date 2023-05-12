K-pop soloist IU’s agency gives update on plagiarism accusations

They further threatened strict action against anyone making malicious claims

K-pop solo artist IU’s company has provided an update on the plagiarism accusations made against her. They also confirmed that they would be taking action against anyone who makes any malicious claims.

The full statement can be found below:

“Hello. This is EDAM Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to say that we are very sorry for causing concern to fans.

For several months, our agency has been responding to the forces that have been constantly making plagiarism suspicions, baseless spy rumors, and sexual slander against our artist through monitoring and requesting investigation. We were shocked even beyond absurdity that some of them filed a complaint [against IU], raising suspicions of plagiarism.

Following the report on May 10 about copyright infringement related to plagiarism allegations, we appointed a law firm specializing in copyright and confirmed the contents of their accusation. Summarizing what has been confirmed through investigative agencies and media reports so far, the accuser is raising suspicions of plagiarism against IU only and not the songwriters. It can be inferred that the third party who has nothing to do with copyright forcibly accusing IU even in a situation where some of the songwriters have said that it is not plagiarism is only doing so to damage the image of the artist.

We believe that the investigative agency will make a quick and wise judgment on these obviously wrong accusations, and according to the results, we will hold the accusers who made indiscriminate accusations accountable.

Our agency is responding as we communicate closely with the songwriters since the beginning of this incident, and we would like to insist once again that we will take strong action against indiscriminate accusations.

EDAM Entertainment and our artists will continue to do our best to repay you with great music as much as fans support and trust us. Thank you.”