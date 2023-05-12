Seth Rogen weighs in on streamer executives ‘exorbitant salaries’

Seth Rogen has recently lashed out at streamer CEOs for making exorbitant salaries as he defended Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.



While speaking of his personal distress over secrecy of viewership, Rogen said, “I’m personally distressed by not having any sense of how successful these shows and movies we make for streaming services are.”

The actor told Variety, “The secrecy only makes me think that they’re making way more money off of all of us than they want to share with anybody.”

“These executives are making insane salaries that you would only make if you are running an incredibly profitable business,” stated the 41-year-old.

The Knocked Up star addressed increased salaries of executives in the “gigantic corporations” while posed questions about profit sharing and lack of transparency about success of shows for streamers.

Lately, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went for the strike on May 1 after the guild failed to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

As a result, Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets and Big Mouth’s production were stopped as well as the final season of Netflix Stranger Things had been paused.

Rogen also commended the guild and unions to take a stand against giant corporations, adding, “Thank God for these labor unions and their ability to force these gigantic corporations who banded together to drive down the wages of workers to actually do something every once in a while, and act fairly and equitably.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rogen is currently busy promoting his new show, Platonic, which will appear on streaming service AppleTV+.