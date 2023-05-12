Deepika Padukone appears on 'Time magazine' cover, husband Ranveer Singh reacts

Ranveer Singh says he is 'proud' of Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has featured as The Global Star on the Time magazine cover, husband Ranveer Singh shares his reaction on Instagram.

Proud husband Ranveer Singh immediately came forward in support of wife Deepika. He posted the picture of the cover page on his Instagram story and wrote: “Iconic.”

The Pathaan actress also re-posted the story and lovingly wrote: “My happy place…”

The couple has been the biggest cheerleaders of each other. They tend to celebrate each one of their achievements together.

Not only that, the Simmba actor also shared a post on his Instagram especially for his wife to boost her morale and encourage her. He wrote: “World at your feet! Proud of you, babygirl!”

At present, a video has been going viral where Ranveer surprises Deepika during her Time interview. The duo served major couple goals in the video and looked super cute together.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be making her first on-screen appearance with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter that also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Moreover, she also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the kitty. As per Pinkvilla, the actress also has a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.