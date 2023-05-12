Video: Robert De Niro shows off daughter Gia Virinia Chen De Niro

Robert De Niro,79, has taken to social media, to introduce his two-month old daughter to the world.



The Oscar-winner welcomed his little bundle of joy with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, on Thursday, April 6.

Gia Virinia Chen De Niro weighed 8 Ibs. And 6 oz at birth.

This unveiling has come just a day after the star took to CBA Mornings and broke the news, casually, while saying, “I just had a baby,” and now has a total of “seven, actually.”

The tiny tyke has already made her “national TV debut” in her infancy.

He showed it all off via a single snapshot of his daughter, being held from the waist up, in a pink and white polka-dotted onesie.

Shortly before the unveiling of her picture, the host Gayle King announced “the national TV debut of Gia Virinia Chen De Niro.”