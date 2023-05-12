Video: Robert De Niro shows off daughter Gia Virinia Chen De Niro

Robert De Niro,79, has taken to social media, to introduce his two-month old daughter to the world.
The Oscar-winner welcomed his little bundle of joy with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, on Thursday, April 6.
Gia Virinia Chen De Niro weighed 8 Ibs. And 6 oz at birth.
This unveiling has come just a day after the star took to CBA Mornings and broke the news, casually, while saying, “I just had a baby,” and now has a total of “seven, actually.”
The tiny tyke has already made her “national TV debut” in her infancy.
He showed it all off via a single snapshot of his daughter, being held from the waist up, in a pink and white polka-dotted onesie.
Shortly before the unveiling of her picture, the host Gayle King announced “the national TV debut of Gia Virinia Chen De Niro.”
Cillian Murphy does not want to be the center of attention despite star status
Andrew Tate has taken a veiled-jibe at King Charles III, saying he wants Kate Middleton to be Queen of England
Ed Sheeran pays touching tribute to his late friend Jamal Edwards
Ben Affleck's viral video with Jennifer Lopez gets mixed reaction
The announcement of his enlistment took many fans by surprise
Following his apology, his agency announced that he will be stepping back from group activities