Priyanka Chopra Miss World Pageant was watched by baby Nick Jonas on TV

Priyanka Chopra spills a fun Nick Jonas fact, told to her by her mother-in-law.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the mother-of-one reveals how she was watched on the TV by Nick as she won Miss World 2000.

"My mother-in-law was like, 'I remember watching you when you won,'" Priyanka began.

"She was like, 'I remember it so clearly, because it was November, Nick was on some Broadway show at seven years old, his brother was on some Broadway show at eight or nine,' and she said, 'I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr.' -- my father-in-law -- 'loves watching pageants and he was watching it and Nick came down and watched you win.'"

"Which is unfathomable," she told Hudson. "It was 22 years ago or something. He was seven, I was 17 and he was sitting there. It was just so weird."

Speaking about her former love flames and failed romances, Priyanka added: "I do believe that people are meant to be with each other for whatever that duration in your life is meant to be."

"And I think that people collide because you're supposed to create, on this short life that you have, memories ... family. And I think that Nick and I have through our lives, had these weird, enchanted little moments, but it's lovely now to have found your person."