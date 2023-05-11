Brendan Fraser attends charity gala with girlfriend Jeanne Moore

While preparing for this role, he got in touch with the Obesity Action Coalition

Brendan Fraser was seen looking cozy with his girlfriend Jeanne Moore in New York at the Skin Cancer Champions for Change Gala. The pair wore matching outfits, with the Oscar winner wearing a crisp blue suit and his beau a matching silk dress.

He also made an appearance earlier this same month at the Greenwich International Film Festival where he discussed what’s next for his career after the huge success of The Whale.

“At the moment, I don't have anything — I'm really being picky right now.” he told People.

He was a special guest at the event as he was being honored for his philanthropy as they held their first ever Inspiration Talk, he also received an award for his efforts. He also discussed his life, career, and how he prepared for his role in The Whale in an interview with Hannah Storm from ESPN.

While preparing for this role, he got in touch with the Obesity Action Coalition. “Their mandate is to treat the story with dignity and respect. And that meant everything from the design of Charlie's body to the way that characters speak, everything.”