Robert De Niro sees arrival of 7th child ahead of 80th birthday

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has welcomed into the world his 7th child, at the age of 79. The infant was spotted for the first time and appears to be less than a month old.
He revealed the shocking news earlier in an interview after his actress girlfriend Tiffany Chen was spotted out and about with the baby. The little one looked adorable in a pink onesie, swaddled in a blanket.
Although the news of the pregnancy is surprising to many, De Niro claimed that the birth of his newest child was planned so the occasion was not at all surprising to him. “How could you not plan that kind of thing?” he asked, also sharing his thoughts about becoming a father once again.
“I'm ok with it,” he claimed. “I'm good with it.”
When asked if parenthood gets easier with time and having more children, he remarked: “Never gets easier.”
Dolph Lundgren recalls his side effects after getting systemic therapy for cancer
The last time the former couple were photographed together was in April
Gigi Hadid follows Channing Tatum but avoids connecting to Leonardo DiCaprio
Natalie Portman talks about sustainability in her new interview
While preparing for this role, he got in touch with the Obesity Action Coalition
Jennifer Lopez reflects on about parenting advice from her own mother