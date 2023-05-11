Priyanka Chopra celebrates getting equal pay for ‘very first time’

Famed actor Priyanka Chopra has just shed some light into the pay disparity she struggled with over the years.

The star weighed in on everything during a chat with The View.

The chat was organized as part of a promotional event for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series titled Citadel.

For those unversed, this project also features an appearance by Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

Chopra started the chat off by admitted thank God. 23 years later” her request for equal pay was accepted.

“The head of film and TV for Amazon Prime is Jennifer Salke, whose idea was 'Citadel.'She came in five years ago and she wanted to build this global universe with original IP,” she also added.

But “I wonder if the head of the studio was not female, would this have been a different conversation? Would it have been a conversation?”

Chopra also revealed that her team told Amazon, “'They're playing co-leads, they should be paid the same.'”

“She was like, 'Yeah, it's only fair.' My cynical self was like, 'No, that's never going to happen.' I am telling my agents, 'You can ask for it, but, guys, I've done this for a long time’.”

Before concluding she added that it was only after Citadel that she began getting equal pay, and believes “Women have to be in decision-making decisions because it changes other women's lives, because “it did change my life.”