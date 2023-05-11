Tori Spelling breaks silence on household ‘mold infestation’: ‘Hitting from all ends’

Tori Spelling has offered some insight into everything that’s happening behind closed doors at her home.

The star showcased her struggles through a post that was shared to Instagram, in which she said, “Let's talk about MOLD... Because here we are again at Urgent Care.”

“We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.”

“But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on.”

"Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on," Spelling added.

“Enter Mold inspection! And inspectors who discovered extreme mold in our home because that is when the pieces all started to fall into place," the actress further revealed shockingly.

Spelling also shared that in the last few months, her kids have gone through extreme illness, from respiratory infections to skin rashes; her son Liam was even diagnosed with strep throat amid high grade fever.

The actor has assured fans that she and her family will now be moving out of the building they live in, which was already labelled a health hazard.

"We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT! It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap," Spelling said.