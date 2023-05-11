Priyanka Chopra 'don't care' about Nick Jonas ex-girlfriends

Nick Jonas has a rich past when it comes to girlfriends. However, wife, Priyanka Chopra, is not at all bothered by it.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the White Tiger alum revealed she does not “give a ****," about husband's dating past.



“I don’t read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters," the Baywatch actor added.

Chopra revealed they were “talking about the future” when the romance blossomed between the duo in 2018.

Moreover, the 40-year-old also opened up about her relationships prior to he wedding.

“I was like, ‘What the ****** **** are you doing?'” she recounted. “Like, ‘This is getting self-destructive at this point. I have to choose me.'”

As a result, the Quantico star “took two years off” to understand the pattern of “repeating her mistakes” as the “caretaker” in relationships “propping up” partners. In the process, she met Jonas.

It is pertinent to mention here Jonas reportedly dated Selena Gomez, Olivia Culpo, Lily Collins and other A-list women.