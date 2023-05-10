Jennifer Garner shares children like to watch Ben Affleck movies: Here’s why

Jennifer Garner has recently opened up about her children’s preference for movies.



Speaking with Allure, Garner, who shares three children with ex-husband, said, “They don't mind watching their dad.”

“But they kind of want me to be their mom,” she continued.

The Alias star mentioned, “They don't want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don't really want to see me in a romantic thing.”

However, Garner confessed that she has changed herself as a mother after welcoming her daughter, Violet.

“I was such a first-time mom. My eldest daughter didn't have a shot,” remarked the actress.

Garner disclosed, “She couldn't have a free thought — I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me.”

The actress stated, “I have learned to have a lot of faith in her children.”

“Your kids will really figure out who they are and what they are when they're older and most likely they will hew toward lovely,” added Garner.