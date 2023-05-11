Meghan Markle in disguise: Sir Karl Jenkins breaks silence on his connection to Duchess

Sir Karl Jenkins has broken his silence on his connection to Meghan Markle, saying he's not the Duchess in disguise.



The 79-year-old Welsh composer became the internet sensation after attending King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

As soon cameras turned to him sitting in a prime front pew of the Quire, some social media users began to speculate that the white-haired, mustached man in aviators was Prince Harry's wife Meghan in disguise.

The Duchess did not accompany to her husband to the UK as she remained stateside with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Jenkins took to TikTok to clear the air, confirming he genuinely attended the coronation in a now-viral video.



The celebrated composer introduced himself and began, "I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III."



"I was there because I'd written some music, for the service really. I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise. Someone wrote I was there to steal the crown jewels," he laughed while responding to the claims.

"I look this way all the time!. So that's me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all," he concluded.