Two state-of-the-art frigates inducted into Pakistan Navy

A view of newly-commissioned Type 054 A/P Frigate PSN Shahjahan built for the Pakistan Navy at Hundong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China.

The Pakistan Navy inducted two newly-built Type 054 A/P Frigates namely Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Tippu Sultan and PNS Shahjahan into its fleet on Wednesday.

The navy's media wing, in a statement released Wednesday, said the two newly built Type 054 A/P frigates were commissioned in the navy during an impressive ceremony held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the ceremony as chief guest and handed over the traditional Command Scrolls to the Commanding Officers of PN Ships, read the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief of the naval staff highlighted that the commissioning of the two frigates ushers a new chapter in the Pak-China friendship that has matured and rests firmly on the pillars of trust, respect and mutual support. “The same is manifested in our defence collaborations.”

The naval chief added that with the active support of China, the navy has undertaken substantial measures to strengthen its force structure and progressive capability enhancement. The chief guest underscored that completion of the Type 054 A/P Project is a major leap towards strengthening capabilities to respond to maritime threats and contribution to peace and stability in the region.

The admiral thanked and praised the concerted efforts made by all major stakeholders involved in the development of the ships for the timely completion of the project despite pandemic challenges.

The contract for four multi-role frigates (Type 054-A/P) for the navy was signed between Pakistan and China in 2018. The first and second ships PNS TUGHRIL and PNS Taimur joined the PN fleet in 2022. The development of these state-of-the-art naval units for the Pakistan Navy is hinged upon modern stealth design with the capability to simultaneously engage in multiple naval operations to counter maritime threats.

The 4,000 tonnes frigates are technologically advanced and highly capable platforms having enormous surface-to-surface, land attack, surface-to-air and underwater firepower coupled with extensive surveillance potential.

These ships will provide deterrence and a mean for averting threats in our region while contributing towards the protection of Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCS).

The ceremony was attended by high-level civil and military dignitaries including the ambassador of Pakistan to China and officials of Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard.