Tom Hanks says he sometimes finds tough to be ‘a professional’ on movie sets

Tom Hanks has recently opened up on how it is always tough to maintain nice-guy image on a movie set.



In a new interview with BBC, the Cast Away actor discussed about his new fiction book, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, which is based on a “destructive lead actor who makes life tough for those around him on set”.

Hanks confessed, “I have pulled every single one of those moments of behaviour myself on a set.”

“Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set,” explained the 66-year-old.

The Sleepless in Seattle actor further stated, “I’ve had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving – and it’s the last way I feel.”

The Forrest Gump star also pointed out that the actor could “delay the length of the shoot” while working on a major motion movie, which he dubbed as a “cardinal sin”.

“You will be amazed at how many people know that they can get away with it, and are told they can get away with it because they are carrying the movie on their shoulders,” added the Oscar winner.