Prince Harry will always be King Charles 'darling boy', says expert

Prince Harry is garnering praises for his bravery at King Charles coronation.

The Duke of Sussex, who was made to feel like an outsider at his father's big day, is being lauded for putting on a brave face.

Columnist Bryony Gordon believes the Royal Family opted for a 'petty' move by making Harry feel like a 'distant' relative.

She said: "A working royal he may not be, but Prince Harry will always be the King’s youngest son, his ‘darling boy’."

"It seemed petty, then, to welcome the Duke as if he were a distant relative, especially when you consider his crime: standing up for his wife when he felt nobody else would."

Ms Gordon, however, appreciated that Harry kept his differences aside during the "trying circumstances" and played his role as the King's younger son.

Prince Harry made it to his father's coronation over the weekend as he left son Archie with wife Meghan Markle back in LA on his birthday. The Duke flew back in time to US to be there for his son.