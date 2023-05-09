King Charles and William won't backdown, expert warns Meghan and Harry

Former royal butler Grant Harrold said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to change their tactics after the coronation of King Charles.

According to express.co.uk, Harrold suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should move away from their current PR strategy and instead focus on "trying to heal" their relationship with the royals.

He warned failure to change their approach could leave them facing years of being at "loggerheads" with the institution as the family has shown they will not "back down."

He was referring to the couple's recent attacks on the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a Netflix series and released a memoir after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

In their documentary, the couple seemed to blame Prince William and Kate Middleton for their decision to step down as working royals.

Prince Harry released his explosive memoir "Spare" in January and levelled some serious allegations against his brother Prince William and other members of the British royal family.

After the release of the book, it was speculated that King Charles would not invite Harry and Meghan to his coronation.

But the king decided to invite them because he thought Harry's absence would be more problematic than his presence.