Prince Harry's 'allies' repose full confidence in King Charles

Prince Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were all smiles at the Coronation Big Lunch as they met people at the event.



Eugenie, who is pregnant with her second child, posted multiple pictures with her sister and shared her thoughts.

She also revealed which was her favorite part of the occasion

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen."

She added, "The concert was such a special way to the end the day. What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service. Of course my favorite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky."

Andrew's daughters are considered natural allies of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their father was isolated by the royal family due to a sex scandal.

Their mother Sarah Ferguson was also not invited to the coronation of King Charles.

But the two sisters have reposed full confidence in the leadership of King Charles and showed no sign of revolt.

They, however, do not hide their fondness for Prince Harry, Meghan and the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.