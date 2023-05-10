 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By Web Desk
May 10, 2023
Diplo took 'LSD' help in LA Marathon

Diplo has revealed he took LSD in the Los Angeles marathon, which took a toll on him after the race—but still defended the use.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the DJ said, “I probably took half a tab of acid at the marathon, but it really motivated me, because I was running at the fastest pace I’ve ever ran."

The music producer added, “You also have all these runners around you, so your energy’s there. I was running a seven-minute mile for the first eight miles, which is crazy. I really paid for it in the end of the marathon. But that first two hours was a breeze, man. It was so fast. And maybe acid has a different effect on people, but for me, those first two hours, which is usually the scariest part of a marathon, just went by so quickly.”

The 44-year-old also quizzed about whether he saw "weird things" during the marathon after dropping acid.

“A little bit, but I mean, you’re sweating in your energy… You see some colours different. There weren’t giant lizards jumping out of the sky. It’s not like that. In small doses, it just gives you a fresher perspective. It’s like wearing glasses sometimes. These things are clear.”