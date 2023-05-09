Henry Winkler reflects on his life after Happy Days exit: ‘debilitating’

Henry Winkler has recently elaborated on coping with emotional pain after his Happy Days exit in 1984.



“There were eight or nine years at a time when I couldn't get hired because I was ‘The Fonz,’” said the 77-year-old in a new interview with Today.

The Barry actor continued, “Because I was typecast.”

Talking about how his struggling days took a toll on his mental health, Henry explained, “I had psychic pain that was debilitating because I didn't know what to do.”

“I didn't know where to find it, whatever it was, I didn't know what I was going to do. I had a family. I had a dog. I had a roof. Oh. My. God,” stated the actor.

However, Henry disclosed that he “loved playing ‘The Fonz,’”.

“I love those people. I loved learning how to play softball. I loved traveling all over the world together with the cast. I would not have traded it,” remarked the Click actor.

Henry noted, “I don't know that I would've gotten here if I hadn't gone through the struggle."

Looking back at his life, the actor mentioned that the struggle had led him to “open so many doors”.

“I've found canoe paddles. I found scuba gear. I found unread books. I never found, for the longest time, authenticity, which I now know,” confessed the actor.

In the end, Henry added, “Life is more fun than you think it is, than you allow it to be. Don't worry so much.”