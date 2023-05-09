'Piku' completes eight years: Deepika Padukone 'relives' sweet memories

Piku, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, released in 2015

Deepika Padukone relived the sweet memories she made on the sets of film Piku; the actress shares unseen pictures from behind the scenes (bts).

Deepika also remembered late co-star Irrfan Khan in the heartwarming post.

The Ram Leela actor wrote: “It’s been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people. And if I could relive this experience all over again, I’d do it in a heartbeat. @Irrfan, I miss you!

“@Amitabh Bachchan, @Shoojit Sircar and @Juhi Chaturvedi. I love you. To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy. #Piku.”

The emotional post shared by Deepika made fans teary-eyed. They immediately rushed towards the comment section to praise the actor and the movie. One fan commented: “One of the best movies I’ve seen, rewatched it recently, really miss Irfan Khan on screen.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Forever a comfort film and Piku will always be my twin flame.”

Piku is one of the best films of Bollywood having an extremely heart touching plot. The film emphasizes on the fact how parents at a certain age become dependent upon children and how the children are responsible to make them feel alive. Each and every role in the film delivers a strong level at an individual level.

The father daughter duo, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika go for a road trip to Kolkata with Irrfan, who plays a taxi company owner.

Piku became a commercial hit as it received three Nation Awards.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for her next film Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, reports News 18.