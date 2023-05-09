400 dead in devastating floods in Congo

This aerial photograph taken on May 6, 2023 shows a landslide that engulfed Nyamukubi village, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.—AFP

Torrential rainfall over the past week has led to catastrophic floods and landslides in the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi in South Kivu's Kalehe territory, as reported by provincial governor Theo Kasi.

The impact of the disaster has been devastating, resulting in a minimum of 401 confirmed deaths in the affected areas. Disturbing videos depict the widespread destruction caused by the powerful currents and mudslides, leaving buildings demolished and debris scattered throughout the villages.

The rescue operations have faced significant challenges due to the impassable muddy roads, leaving residents with hazardous options such as traversing the lakes. Valet Chebujongo, an activist in Kalehe, has urgently called for the provision of a secure relocation site for the victims, while also appealing to the population to avoid using the waterways and lake during this critical period.

Unfortunately, the lack of necessary equipment to clear the mud and landslides from the roads has further complicated the situation, forcing individuals to resort to crossing the lake, which poses additional dangers.

Despite the adversities, ongoing rescue efforts persist in the devastated region. The provincial government has taken proactive measures by relocating affected residents to safer locations and providing medical assistance to the injured. President Felix Tshisekedi has declared a national day of mourning to pay tribute to the flood victims. To aid in the response, a government delegation has been dispatched to Kalehe.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, situated within the River Congo Basin, regularly experiences flood-related disasters. The effects of climate change exacerbate these events, as indicated by a World Bank report that forecasts an increase in the frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters, including flooding, in the Central African nation.

This latest tragedy adds to the ongoing struggle of the Democratic Republic of Congo in coping with the devastating impacts of flooding. In December, heavy rainfall resulted in severe flooding in Kinshasa, claiming the lives of over 120 individuals.

In 2020, South Kivu witnessed the destruction of more than 15,000 homes and the loss of at least 25 lives due to flooding, compounding the challenges faced by a province already plagued by armed conflict. Months earlier, Kinshasa experienced deadly landslides triggered by torrential rains, resulting in the loss of approximately 39 lives.