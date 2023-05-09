Elon Musk cautions Twitter users about a potential decline in followers

Twitter's chief executive along with its finance officer and head of safety were reportedly sent packing as Elon Musk took ownership. —AFP

In a tweet on Monday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk made an announcement that the popular social media platform would be implementing a significant change. The platform will be taking action by removing accounts that have remained inactive for a prolonged period, spanning multiple years.

The primary objective behind this move is to enhance the user experience and foster an active and engaged community on the platform. However, as a result of this initiative, Twitter users should be prepared for a potential decline in their follower counts.

To avoid the permanent deletion of their accounts due to extended periods of inactivity, Twitter has established a policy requiring users to log in at least once every 30 days. This serves as a reminder for individuals to remain actively involved within the Twitterverse and maintain their accounts' presence.

Elon Musk recently found himself in the midst of a light-hearted controversy when he playfully threatened to transfer National Public Radio's Twitter account to another organization. This amusing exchange stemmed from the broadcaster's decision to cease posting content across its 52 official Twitter feeds, as a protest against a Twitter label that implied government involvement in their editorial content.

Adding to the series of recent developments on the platform, Twitter made a noteworthy decision to remove the distinguished blue verification badge from numerous high-profile individuals. Celebrities, journalists, and prominent politicians were among those affected. This alteration sparked discussions surrounding the criteria and significance of the verification process.

Elon Musk has been actively involved in addressing the challenges faced by the social media platform. As part of his ongoing efforts, he has proposed the inclusion of account verification as a feature within Twitter's Blue subscription service. This strategic move aims to combat the persistent issue of bot accounts and create a more authentic and trustworthy online environment.

Taken as a whole, the proactive measures taken by Twitter, including the removal of inactive accounts and the reevaluation of the verification process, demonstrate a strong commitment to refining user experiences and upholding the integrity of the platform.