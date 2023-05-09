'Nazism' inspired Kanye West fashion show?

Kanye West's latest fashion show has been under fire for reportedly flaunting symbols linked to Nazis.

The 45-year-old former business partner, Stem Player has come up with the connection of recent Yeezy Season 10 with Nazism, as the audio company upended their relationship with the polarised rap star after his antisemitism controversy last year.

The company posted a string of photos on Instagram, which showed skinheads models, kneeling behind a line of candles.

The style drew a parallel to 2017's white nationalist march in Charlottesville carrying tiki torches.

The other post stressed Bianca Censori, the controversial rapper's wife donned a set of white angel wings, which they argued is the German Reich symbol on the T-shirt of the father-of-four, which he wore the previous year.

Meanwhile, the brand clarified its stance on Ye, “Stem is not a part of this. If you found us through far right politics, this account isn’t for you. If you found us in other ways, clarification over and not needed. Back to building.”

Previously, the Yeezy Season 9 was held in Paris where the Jesus Walk rapper donned the infamous 'White Lives Matter' shirt.

In the meantime, The Life of Pablo hitmaker's alleged admiration of Nazism champion Hitler was not uncommon

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” Ye told Alex Jones on Infowars.

“I love everyone and Jewish people are not gonna tell me, you can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography, and this guy who invented highways, who invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

Earlier, the Famous rapper also wanted to use Hitler as his 2018's Ye album.