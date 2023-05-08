Tom Cruise and Shakira beaming at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix

Tom Cruise has recently been seen hanging out with Shakira at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix over the weekend.



The Top Gun star looked suave in his tousled mane and white polo shirt while the singer appeared stunning in her green top.

Both the stars were enjoying each other’s company and seemed to have a gala time watching a thrilling race.

Earlier, Shakira talked about her ex-husband Gerard Pique as she was honoured with Billboard's Woman of the Year Award at the Latin Women in Music Gala on May 6.

Reflecting on the relationship, Shakira said, “It doesn't matter so much if someone is faithful or not; what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself.”

The Whenever, Wherever hit-maker stated, “When I felt most lost, it was music that put me on the path back to myself.”

The songstress pointed out that there comes a time in every woman's life “when she no longer depends on someone to love or accept herself as she is”.

Shakira believed, “Women are much stronger than we think. We are braver than we think we are. I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be.”

In the end, the singer added, “What woman hasn't gone through the experience of looking for attention, affection, or approval from others and forgotten about herself? It has happened to me.”