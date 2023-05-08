Royal family thanks Katy Perry for ‘fantastic’ performance at Coronation Concert

US singer Katy Perry, who delivered a powerful coronation concert performance a day after King Charles coronation, has disclosed that she was staying at Windsor Castle before performing Firework.



Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, the two American Idol judges, both have close connections to King Charles.

The duo headlined the coronation concert on Sunday.

The Roar singer, who attended the crowning of King Charles at Westminster Abbey, also disclosed that she brought her mother to the UK for historic event.

Later, taking to her Instagram and Twitter handles, Katy shared stunning backstage photos taken before the concert.

In one of the photos, she can be seen hugging her mom Mary Perry.

Katy Perry said in the caption of the post, “My #idol set is a little different today #CoronationConcert.”

Commenting on it, the royal family said, “Thank you for a fantastic performance at the #CoronationConcert!”