Blake Lively's fitness coach says 'sleep is a fat burner'

Blake Lively may not have attended the Met Gala but the actress has been dropping fabulous looks regardless; straight after giving birth. The Gossip Girl alum has left fans stunned at her post baby physique.

Speaking to E! News, Blake Lively's trainer Don Saladino spilled the secret to her fitness.

Don Saladino is against unsustainable practices and instead focuses on instilling healthy habits with little chance of failing.

"We're never doing anything unhealthy," Don revealed. His clients are “never starving themselves, we're never dehydrating the body, we're never doing no-to-low carb."

Quite the contrary, the fitness guru wants his clients to stop worrying about weight.

"The reality is if any person came to me right now and I told them, 'You could be 10 pounds heavier but take your clothes off and look exactly how you want to look naked, would you take it?'"

"They would have a tough time answering that question."

Elaborating on his popular six-week program, the trainer says it’s crafted to build muscle and burn fat, albeit without drastic diet limitations.

The fitness coach highlighted that his clients understand the importance of building strength and don’t go hungry.

"If every woman came to me and they said, 'I want to put on muscle,'" he says, "that would probably allow me to get everyone to their goal. That's what I've been doing with thousands of people now, teaching them, "Let's try and put on muscle, you won't look muscular, but you'll have that lean, athletic body that you want.'"

Don also stressed on the significance of hydration and sleep quality, dubbing them "non-negotiable" factors. The trainer recommends seven to nine hours of sleep and advises increasing the length of sleep time.

Sleep, Don says is a “fat-burner," and "and it's free."

Don Saladino’s elite clientele list includes Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Cindy Crawford.