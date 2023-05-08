Rajinikanth starrer 'Lal Salaam' poster gets savagely trolled by netizens

Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam poster has become a target to trolls on social media, after fans were left disappointed.
Netizens have flooded Twitter with their responses, calling the poster below average. Not just that, they are questioning the choices of director Aishwarya Rajinikanth.
One of the fans commented: "Take it down, very bad photoshop it is." Meanwhile, another wrote: "Very bad poster design.'
Even though, Rajinikanth is going to feature in Lal Salaam in an extended cameo, fans said ‘Thalaivar is for a guest role in this. Still u guys can’t give a proper look.’
Directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya, Lal Salaam features Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles. The film is set to release this year. So far, the official release date has not been announced, reports India Today.
