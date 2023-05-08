Tom Sandoval hints 'tension' with Raquel Leviss?

Tom Sandoval’s affair with Vandperpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss has created a storm that was anything but over.

However, in his recent concert, many interpreted The Most Extras frontman oddly hinting at his parting ways with the reality star.

The bar owner performed the cover song of Fountains of Wayne hit Stacy’s Mom, fueling speculation.

Accordig to Reality Tea, The 39-year-old sang, “can’t you see Raquel is not for me,” leading the crowd to cheer.

Others disagree, saying, he said, “can’t you see Raquel is HOT for me.”

However, a read into the lyric change suggested that all is not well between Sandoval and Leviss.

Moreover, Sandoval also revealed he is taking a break from alcohol after his affair with Raquel Leviss surfaced.

Recently in Long Island, NY concert, the bar 39-year-old revealed, Y’all know it’s been one month since I had my last drink of alcohol.”

The bar owner said, “I’m just taking a little break for a second, but yeah, these are Heineken Zeros."

Sandoval's sobriety decision was met with cheers and applause from the audience.

The reality star refused liquor since he allegedly cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her best friend, Leviss.