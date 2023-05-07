Machine Gun Kelly lashes out at Jack Harlow with his new freestyle: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly takes a shot at Jack Harlow with his new freestyle rap on YouTube.



On Saturday, the Bloody Valentine hit-maker seemed to diss Harlow’s claim that he’s the “greatest white rapper” after Eminem.

In a video, Kelly rapped over Jay-Z’s 2001 song Renegade, which also showcased Eminem.

Kelly responded through all of his lyrics as he said, “Make sure there's no confusion / I'm a great white.”

Kelly’s ferocious rap criticised Harlow’s new album, Jackman as he further mentioned in his lyric, “I see why they call you Jackman / You jack man's whole swag / Give Drake his flow back man.”

MGK’s new rap came after Harlow’s new album where he called himself “the hardest white boy” and declared himself “the best white rapper behind Eminem”.



That’s not all, Harlow also going to make his movie debut next month in the Hulu remake of White Men Can't Jump.

Meanwhile, Kelly has failed to establish himself as a serious actor in Hollywood after his movies such as Midnight in the Switchgrass and Good Morning bombed at the box office.