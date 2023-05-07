Taylor Swift and Matty Healy drop hint at romance with this cryptic message

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy may have subtly confirmed their romance with cryptic messages.

During her Era Tour concert in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, May 5th, 2023, the Lavender Haze singer, 33, could be seen looking at the camera coyly and mouthed, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” while on stage.

Many eagle-eyed fans picked up on the moment caught on video, and quickly realised that it was the exact same thing the 1975 frontman had mouthed during his May 3rd concert in Philippines.

Moreover, Healy was also in attendance during Swift’s Friday show. The Somebody Else crooner was spotted in the VIP tent supporting the 12-time Grammy-winning artist wearing a black tee shirt and flannel.

Mere days earlier, the Sun reported that the two singers are an item for less than two months and claimed the pair was “madly in love.”

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right,” the insider alleged. “They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.”

The dating rumours come just weeks after news reports confirmed that the Lover crooner artist broke up with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, last month. Swift has been traveling the country for her Eras Tour since mid-March.

Before the Sun reported on Healy’s and Swift’s alleged romance, the duo was paired once before in 2014, though he denied that they were ever an item.

The two have been friends for years and share a collaborator, Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff.