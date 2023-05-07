Bindi Irwin talks ‘out of this world’ endometriosis pain since delivery

Bindi Irwin thanks friends and family for helping her recover from ‘out of this world’ endometriosis pain, since the birth of her daughter Grace.



The star even broke down her entire experience in an Instagram video.

In it, she recalled chats with doctors who once, made her give up the search, for answers, because the intense pain was “just part of being a woman.”

However, things only got worse once her daughter was born because “after having beautiful Grace, my pain levels were out of this world.”

“I can remember countless times of Grace needing me and me crawling to her cot at night.”

“I can remember being with Grace and just laying on the floor in agony because I would have stabbing pain in my side and I literally could not get up. Or I would throw up, or I was scared I would pass out.”

“I was so scared because I was worried if I was alone with Grace, something would happen to me, and she would be on her own.”





Even after her daughter’s birth Irwin never sought help for the issue, however, once she was hit with pain ‘out of nowhere’ on a family hike, she reconsidered.

At the time, “I had to hand Grace to mom and just curl up in the fetal position on the ground because the stabbing pain in my side was insurmountable,” she admitted.

Thus, she signed up for surgery in December, over the holidays so both her husband and his family could take care of Grace while she recovered.

The entire process ended with them finding over 37 lesions and a cyst over her ovary.