Pakistan’s security concerns prioritised as Gen Asim Munir meets Afghan FM

Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi meets Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the latter's office in Rawalpindi on May 6, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In a meeting with the Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir stressed the need for "enhanced cooperation" between Pakistan and Afghanistan to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement released today, said that the army chief met with the Afghan minister during the latter's four-day visit to Pakistan leading the Taliban-led administration's high-level delegation for trilateral dialogues and meetings with authorities in Islamabad.

During their meeting, the two dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment, the military's media wing said.



General Munir also reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest, the ISPR's statement read.

Meanwhile, FM Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan's traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan.

He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity, stated the ISPR.

Both the COAS and the Afghan minister agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contacts to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.

General Munir, as mentioned by the army's media wing, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

COAS meets Chinese FM Gang, lauds ‘China's unwavering support’

Separately, the army chief also held a meeting with the Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the general headquarters in Rawalpindi during which matters of mutual interest including regional security and defence cooperation came under discussion.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the GHQ in Rawalpindi on May 6, 2023. — ISPR

COAS Gen Munir, in the meeting, reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the China-Pakistan Strategic relationship. He also pledged full support for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a vital component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Gen Munir also appreciated China's unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues.

Meanwhile, the Chinese minister underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between the brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating China's commitment to its timely completion.

He also lauded Pakistan's efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of Pakistan Armed Forces for provision of security to Chinese Nationals and projects in Pakistan.

Both the army chief and FM Gang discussed the evolving security situation in the region.

“COAS acknowledged China's role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges,” the statement read.

The meeting, as stated by the ISPR, concluded on a positive note with both sides reiterating their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.