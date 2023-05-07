Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' finally gets an official release date

Shah Rukh Khan asked director Atlee to postpone the release of Jawan, claim sources

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan official release date has been finally announced.

A few days back, news was circulating all over social media that Shah Rukh's Jawan release has been postponed until August and a new date is yet to be announced.

On May 6, the actor shared a new poster from the film unveiling his look and also shared the new release date.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, the film is now set to hit theatres on September 7.

The poster Shah Rukh shared looked absolutely epic. His look in the film has made fans excited even more as his character looks very unusual like his previous ones.

Besides the poster, he also dropped a small video more like a motion poster for his beloved fans.



The true Shah Rukh fans are extremely excited to see him in a new avatar. After watching the motion poster, they rushed to the comment section to express their excitement.

One of the fans wrote: “Another Toofan at the box office.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Public holiday declare kardo 7th September. What say??”

Jawan was previously slated to release on June 2. As per sources, the actor asked the director himself to postpone the release in order to maintain a gap between the release of Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Hence, a new date has been announced now, reports Pinkvilla.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunil Grover in vital roles.