'GMA3' yet to fill Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes spots permanently

ABC is still putting temporary hosts in fired GMA3 anchors' places, despite months passed to their scandalous exit.

The studio is seemingly experimenting with temporary hosts on the daytime show, as apparently, no permanent pair is in sight.

Later, the new face to join the morning show is popular instructor Jess Sims.

Last week, Jess, who boasted half a million followers on Instagram, officially entered the GMA team.

Moreover, anchor Lara Spencer also introduced the new GMA star's new feature for the show.

While the new host told her: "Lara, this is a dream come true. I'm so honored to be sitting here with you and the rest of the GMA team, so thanks for having me!"

She continued: "If you were to tell 22-year-old, 5th grade teacher Jess (who was shipping her own children's books from Boston to Houston because budgets didn't allow for new purchases) that she would be an ongoing contributor for @goodmorningamerica and her first hit would be highlighting a WOMAN owned bookstore @childrensbookworld celebrating a BLACK author @36westbrook – she would roll her eyes and laugh.

"You might not be able to connect your life's dots as it's happening, but looking back…WHEWWWW, it all makes sense," she wrote.