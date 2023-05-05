Ukrainian delegate punches Russian official in Turkey meeting

A Ukrainian delegate took umbrage when Russian counterpart snatched away his flag. Twitter

A meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community was marred by violence when a Russian representative seized a Ukrainian flag.

The incident took place in the Turkish capital of Ankara and involved members of both countries' delegations, according to the daily Telegraph.

The Ukrainian representative was waving the yellow and blue flag when the Russian delegate took exception and marched across the foyer to rip it away. He was chased by his Ukrainian counterpart, who threw punches and managed to retrieve the flag. Others present intervened, imploring the two not to fight.

Tensions had already been high at the meeting after a member of the Russian delegation wore a St George's ribbon on her jacket, which is seen by Ukraine as a symbol of Russian aggression.

The situation escalated when members of the Ukrainian delegation stormed into the meeting and unfurled their flag while a Russian delegate was speaking. Security staff attempted to calm the situation but were pushed out of the way.

The speaker of the Turkish parliament, Mustafa Sentop, adjourned the meeting and ejected the Ukrainian delegation. He reminded attendees that the purpose of the gathering was to discuss parliamentary diplomacy and not engage in street protests.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community was founded 30 years ago to provide joint support for strengthening cooperation and partnership in the region.

The altercation between the Russian and Ukrainian representatives highlights the ongoing tensions between the two countries.