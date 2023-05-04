King Charles fretting to miss his own coronation?

King Charles III, set to be officially crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, on Saturday (May 6), seems to be taking all pre-emptive measures to avoid missing his own coronation.

The 74-year-old monarch has found himself in a very difficult situation due to the busiest schedules of his historic event, working round the clock to make the landmark ceremony trouble-free.

Prince William and Harry's father could face unexpected nightmare of his life at the ceremony if he gets ill as he's compromising on his health.



Charles has reportedly set himself a 6pm curfew in the leadup to his Coronation, according to The Telegraph. To avoid being too tired before the ceremony, the King has reportedly told his staff that he won't be attending any royal duties after 6pm in order to get a good night's sleep before the event.



The monarch will host a reception for Commonwealth leaders on May 5 and a dinner for world leaders that evening at Buckingham Palace, despite his intentions to get a good night's sleep.



Dr Sophie Bostock, a sleep specialist who works at Bensons for Beds, told Express UK: "The night before a big event it’s tempting to go to bed early, in the hope of extra shut-eye. But this is likely to be a mistake! If you change your routine, your internal body clocks may not be ready for sleep, and you may not have accumulated enough sleep pressure during your waking hours to drop off."

Bostock added: "So you lie there... worrying about what happens if you can’t sleep; what if you trip up, or forget your words?"

The expert continued: "Worrying about not sleeping can activate your ‘fight or flight’ stress response, and make you feel even more alert."

She claimed: "If your mind feels active, divert your attention towards a visualisation exercise. Picture yourself succeeding at the event tomorrow."