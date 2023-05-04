Camilla's grandson breaks hand in accident, will carry coronation robes with one arm

With just two days to go until King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are crowned, preparations for the historic event are in full swing with members of the royal family taking part in the last-minute rehearsals of the proceedings to ensure everything goes smoothly.

But, all eyes will be on Queen Camilla's grandson Gus Lopes on the big day as he would soldier on with his role at the coronation on Saturday despite suffering with a broken arm.

The 13-year-old was photographed with his arm in a sling, meaning he will have to carry out his important coronation duties with just one hand.

The landmark ceremony, which will carry on some centuries-old traditions and embrace some more modern aspects of the monarchy. One of the key roles in the ceremony - the Pages of Honour - is being carried out by younger royals or members of Camilla's family.

The son of Camilla's daughter Laura and her husband Harry Lopes - Gus, one of Camilla's Pages - has recently broken his arm. The young boy will be carrying out his important Coronation duty of carrying Camilla's Coronation robes with just his right arm.

Camilla nd Charles, as per plans, will each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the Coronation, including the King's eldest grandson Prince George, the nine-year-old future monarch, as well as Camilla's three grandsons - twins Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, and Freddy Parker Bowles.

