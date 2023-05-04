Which new privacy feature has WhatsApp rolled out?

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — AFP/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp keeps bringing new updates and features for its users and this time, it is rolling out a new privacy feature, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, WhatsApp is rolling out a privacy checkup feature to review privacy settings for iOS users.

The new update, called "privacy checkup", is just available to some beta testers as of now and will be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks.



With this feature, users will be able to check their account privacy settings to quickly review them. Those who install the latest iOS 23.9.0.73 update might be able to see the new banner right within their privacy settings.

If you can see the new banner, that means that this feature is available to you. "This section provides users with a detailed overview and they can manage different settings," the app-tracking website said.

— WaBetaInfo

Users can choose who they want to add to groups and they can also manage their blocked contacts. Moreover, they can also choose who can see their personal information on WhatsApp including profile photo, last seen and online, and your about text.

"In addition, you can enable disappearing messages and end-to-end encrypted backups to enable an additional layer of privacy and security for your account," it said.

Users who cannot access this feature still have control over their privacy as this is just an additional feature to quickly review their privacy settings. They can be viewed manually as well.