King Charles decides to give Prince Harry prime seat at coronation?

Prince Harry could be given a prime seat by his father King Charles III at the coronation on Saturday, a royal expert has claimed.

All the preparations about Queen Camilla and Charles historic event have been finalised, but speculations are still mounting on where he will sit during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but one expert claims Meghan's hubby will not be hidden behind the pillar at the ceremony.

Katie Nicholl believes that the Duke of Sussex, who's set to attend his father and stepmother's crowning ceremony alone, will be ho in the coronation seating plan.



She told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "He can't look like he's been shoved into one of the lesser pews. He's a family member, he's the King’s second son, he's coming over for the Coronation, he's not going to be hidden behind a pillar!"

Meanwhile, royal historian and expert Gareth Russell says that where Harry is placed within the Abbey will send a message to the world about how he is being treated by his family.



"If I was advising [the palace] on PR, I would put [Harry] up close and centre. I don't think it will look good [if he's not]. It will look petty, even if it's a reason of state or politics," he explained.

"And this is fundamentally not a family reunion, this is an occasion of state and of theology as much as anything else. But this is also something with an eye to the visual, and how it will play out in the world. If it looks like the Duke of Sussex is being punished or relegated, it will feed into a potential narrative of the family being seen again as heartless and petty."

Prince Harry, who has frosty relations with some of his royal relatives, will be honoured by the 74-year-old monarch as the Duke will be there to support him.



Harry will be travelling to the UK solo, with wife Meghan Markle staying behind at their home in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, the prince has still not been told where he is sitting yet.